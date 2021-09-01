Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Striker Theo Robinson signed for Port Vale in the summer of 2020

Bradford City have signed striker Theo Robinson until the end of the 2021-22 season after his contract at League Two rivals Port Vale was cancelled.

The 32-year-old began his career at Watford and went on to play for Hereford, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Doncaster Rovers.

Robinson joined Port Vale in 2020 but left the club after the "mutual termination of his contract" in August.

"I am a hard-working player who will give my all for the team," he said.

"The manager has shown great faith in me, so it is now up to me to repay him with performances on the pitch.

"I will thrive in front of a large crowd, so cannot wait to perform in front of a full Valley Parade. This club belongs in a higher division, and I want to be a part of the journey going forward."

