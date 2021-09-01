Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Owen Dale worked with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley when he was in Crewe's academy

Blackpool have signed Crewe forward Owen Dale on loan until January, with a view to making the deal permanent then.

The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in 92 league appearances for the League One side.

"Owen is an exciting, attacking player who we have been keen to bring to the club this summer," boss Neil Critchley told the club website. external-link

"He's had a great upbringing at Crewe and has the appetite, drive and enthusiasm to come here."

