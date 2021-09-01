Owen Dale: Blackpool sign Crewe forward on loan with view to permanent deal
Blackpool have signed Crewe forward Owen Dale on loan until January, with a view to making the deal permanent then.
The 22-year-old scored 12 goals in 92 league appearances for the League One side.
"Owen is an exciting, attacking player who we have been keen to bring to the club this summer," boss Neil Critchley told the club website.
"He's had a great upbringing at Crewe and has the appetite, drive and enthusiasm to come here."
