Anthony Martial's goal only just crossed the line after the goalkeeper got a hand to it

France drew for the fifth game in a row in all competitions as their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign continued with an entertaining draw in Ukraine.

Mykola Shaparenko put the hosts ahead with an excellent 44th-minute strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

Anthony Martial bundled in a close-range equaliser for only his second international goal - and first since 2016.

Moussa Diaby almost won the game, but hit the post from Karim Benzema's pass.

Seven of the 10 Group D games have resulted in draws, including all five of Ukraine's games.

France top the group on nine points from five games but Finland - in second on five points - have two games in hand.

France host Finland on Tuesday.

Including their 3-3 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2020, a match they lost on penalties, France have now drawn their past five games.