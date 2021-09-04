World Cup Qualifying - European
UkraineUkraine1FranceFrance1

Ukraine 1-1 France: Martial on target as Les Bleus draw again in World Cup qualifying

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial's goal only just crossed the line after the goalkeeper got a hand to it

France drew for the fifth game in a row in all competitions as their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign continued with an entertaining draw in Ukraine.

Mykola Shaparenko put the hosts ahead with an excellent 44th-minute strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

Anthony Martial bundled in a close-range equaliser for only his second international goal - and first since 2016.

Moussa Diaby almost won the game, but hit the post from Karim Benzema's pass.

Seven of the 10 Group D games have resulted in draws, including all five of Ukraine's games.

France top the group on nine points from five games but Finland - in second on five points - have two games in hand.

France host Finland on Tuesday.

Including their 3-3 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2020, a match they lost on penalties, France have now drawn their past five games.

Line-ups

Ukraine

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Zabarnyi
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 19Tymchyk
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forSydorchukat 90'minutes
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 7YarmolenkoBooked at 88minsSubstituted forZubkovat 90+3'minutes
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 9YaremchukSubstituted forSikanat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Syrota
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 8Malinovskyi
  • 11Zubkov
  • 14Makarenko
  • 17Korniienko
  • 18Kacharaba
  • 20Sikan
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Riznyk

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Dubois
  • 15Zouma
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 88mins
  • 18Digne
  • 6Pogba
  • 14TchouaméniSubstituted forVeretoutat 83'minutes
  • 13Rabiot
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9MartialSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDiabyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Varane
  • 5Mukiele
  • 11Diaby
  • 12Guendouzi
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Veretout
  • 19Benzema
  • 21Lenglet
  • 22Hernández
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ukraine 1, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).

  4. Post update

    Danylo Sikan (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zubkov replaces Andriy Yarmolenko because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Offside, France. Lucas Digne tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Serhiy Sydorchuk replaces Mykola Shaparenko.

  8. Booking

    Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine).

  11. Booking

    Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Booking

    Presnel Kimpembe (France) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

  16. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Jordan Veretout replaces Aurélien Tchouaméni because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Danylo Sikan replaces Roman Yaremchuk.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Ruslan Malinovskyi replaces Viktor Tsygankov.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia4310116510
2Portugal431084410
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland401347-31
5Azerbaijan401336-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006159
2Spain42117527
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431071610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland31114314
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France52306339
2Finland31204315
3Ukraine50506605
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan402236-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium43101741310
2Czech Rep42118447
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus3102411-73
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55001701715
2Israel5311146810
3Scotland52218538
4Austria5212912-37
5Faroe Islands5014213-111
6Moldova5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey5320157811
2Netherlands53111651110
3Norway531174310
4Montenegro521289-17
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar5005220-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia531184410
2Croatia531151410
3Slovenia52124407
4Slovakia51315506
5Malta511369-34
6Cyprus511316-54

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001311212
2Poland421111657
3Hungary421110827
4Albania420246-26
5Andorra410338-53
6San Marino4004012-120

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2Germany43017259
3North Macedonia42119457
4Romania42027616
5Iceland410348-43
6Liechtenstein4004112-110
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

