SWPL 1: Rangers v Partick Thistle off on opening weekend because of Covid cases

Rangers were due to host Partick Thistle on Sunday
The SWPL opener between Rangers and Partick Thistle has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the latter's squad.

Three members of Thistle's first team have tested positive, while a further five are self-isolating.

The club informed Scottish Women's Football it leaves them without the minimum 13 fit players for Sunday's match at Rangers.

It will now be played on Wednesday, 6 October instead.

