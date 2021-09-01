SWPL 1: Rangers v Partick Thistle off on opening weekend because of Covid cases
The SWPL opener between Rangers and Partick Thistle has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in the latter's squad.
Three members of Thistle's first team have tested positive, while a further five are self-isolating.
The club informed Scottish Women's Football it leaves them without the minimum 13 fit players for Sunday's match at Rangers.
It will now be played on Wednesday, 6 October instead.