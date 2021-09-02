Former Rangers winger Barrie McKay is aware that Hearts are among a number of clubs in different leagues around Britain interested in his signature after the 26-year-old left Swansea City in June. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

There is confusion about the terms of Nikola Katic's loan deal, with Rangers saying they have an option to recall the centre-half in January as he continues his return from long-term injury while Hajduk Split say they have the option to buy the 24-year-old for a set fee next summer if he impresses. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are keeping tabs on Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny with a view to making a move for the 18-year-old next year and are also monitoring 19-year-old Drogheda midfielder Killian Phillips, who is also attracting transfer interest from overseas. (Irish Independent) external-link

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, the 31-year-old who has joined Dundee on loan, says Neil Lennon's criticism of him in the media over his fitness was an attempt by the former Celtic manager to keep himself relevant as a pundit. (The Herald) external-link

Striker Leigh Griffiths, who has joined Dundee on loan, says he would have a few choice words for Neil Lennon "if I ever see him in the street" over his former Celtic manager's criticism of his fitness when they were both at the Glasgow club. (The Scotsman) external-link

Amid reports that he rejected the chance of returning to Hibernian before joining Dundee on loan, Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he was unaware of any concrete offer from the Edinburgh club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Leigh Griffiths insists that he is not finished at Celtic as the 31-year-old striker believes his loan spell with Dundee can reignite his career with the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will receive a six-figure sum as part of Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie's transfer from Celtic to Bournemouth. (Press & Journal) external-link