BBC Sport's team of WSL presenters is being led by Gabby Logan and Alex Scott

The BBC will broadcast the first-ever domestic women's game on network television as part of its extensive coverage of the 2021-22 Women's Super League season.

On Saturday, Everton v Manchester City at Goodison Park will be shown on BBC One as part of 22 live WSL matches on the BBC this season.

The new campaign starts on Friday with live text coverage of Manchester United against Reading on the BBC Sport website.

On Sunday there is then live coverage of the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea on BBC Radio 5 Live and Brighton v West Ham on the BBC Sport website and app.

To round off the weekend the Women's Football Show will then deliver all the highlights from the opening round on BBC One at 22:30 BST.

After a busy summer working on Euro 2020 and the Olympics, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Kelly Somers are back to front the BBC's coverage.

They will be joined by Reshmin Chowdhury and Jeanette Kwakye across Match of the Day live and the Women's Football Show.

Pundits on the televised fixtures will include England's most-capped player, Fara Williams, who played for Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Reading and former Everton and England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Sam Kerr (left) and Fran Kirby will be helping Chelsea defend the WSL title they won in 2020-21

The commentary team will be led by Robyn Cowen, alongside Vicki Sparks and Jonathan Pearce.

On co-commentary duties throughout the season, former England players Williams, Brown-Finnis, Sue Smith, Laura Bassett and Stephen Warnock will be on hand with analysis and insight.

The BBC are broadcasting one live game per round across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Alongside all of the domestic WSL action, the BBC will exclusively broadcast the Women's FA Cup, with the conclusion of the 2020-21 competition this autumn and the 2021-22 competition the following spring.

Upcoming WSL live coverage on the BBC