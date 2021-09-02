Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City have signed defender Arabella Suttie ahead of Saturday's WSL campaign opener at Tottenham.

The 18-year-old has signed a one-season deal following a successful trial under new Blues boss Scott Booth.

Hampshire-born former Chelsea Academy player Suttie will turn out for City while doing a Chemistry degree at Birmingham University.

"The head coach said he was impressed with me and how I have gelled into the team," said Suttie.

"He also said that he knows what I need to work on and how I can improve.

"Everyone at Blues is so nice and the girls are all friendly. There is a great atmosphere here. We are all going to fight for each other throughout the season."

Blues, who will play their home games at St Andrew's this season, finished 11th last term, winning just three of their 22 games as they narrowly avoided relegation.