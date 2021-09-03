Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Crichton (left) will face her former side in the opening match of the new league season

The BBC will broadcast live games involved reigning champions Glasgow City and runners-up Celtic as the new Scottish Women's Premier League season starts on Sunday.

City's home game against Motherwell will be available on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer from 13:00 BST.

Meanwhile, BBC Alba will broadcast the game between SWPL1 newcomers Aberdeen and visitors Celtic from 16:00.

Highlights of all Sunday's games will be on BBC Scotland at 19:00 on Monday.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay will join host Jane Lewis for the new TV slot.

City, who are aiming for a 15th consecutive Scottish title, start their league campaign three days after drawing the first leg of their Championship League qualifier 1-1 with Servette in Switzerland.

Grant Scott's side also qualified for the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup after topping their qualifying group with three straight victories.

Sunday will be the first time Leanne Crichton will face her former team since the former Scotland midfielder left City this summer to be a player-coach with Motherwell, who finished sixth last season.

Aberdeen, who won SWPL2 last season, started this campaign by edging out Well as they qualified for the cup quarter-finals behind Rangers.

Visitors Celtic lost 2-1 to Levante of Spain as they made their Champions League qualifying debut this season but topped their SWPL Cup group with three consecutive wins.

One SWPL1 opening fixture has already been postponed, with newly promoted Partick Thistle having their game away to Rangers called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Firhill club.

The remaining promoted side, Hamilton Academical, visit Hearts, while Hibernian host Spartans in an Edinburgh derby.