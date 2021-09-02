Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby were only allowed to sign non-contracted players this summer, under strict wage limits

Derby County have been charged for failing to pay transfer fee instalments by the English Football League.

It is the fifth active EFL charge that the Championship club is facing.

The charge, relating to an unnamed player, was removed by the EFL in July but has now reappeared. external-link

Derby's other charges include failure to provide audited annual accounts - also affecting their ability to meet profit and sustainability rules - and failing to pay money owed to HMRC.

BBC Radio Derby have approached the club for comment.

Meanwhile, Derby defender Craig Forsyth has been banned for three games after admitting a charge of violent conduct from their draw against rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The incident, in the fifth minute of the match, was not seen by officials at the time.