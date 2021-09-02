Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Fit-again John Souttar has helped Robbie Neilson's Hearts make an unbeaten start in the Premiership

Hearts have held "initial" signing talks with former Rangers winger Barrie McKay and offered centre-back John Souttar a new contract, sporting director Joe Savage has confirmed.

McKay, capped once for Scotland, is a free agent after leaving Swansea City this summer.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan to Fleetwood Town in League One.

"We've spoken with his agent and he's got interest from England as well," Savage said.

"So we've not made any contract offer or anything like that."

McKay left Rangers for Nottingham Forest for £500,000 in 2017 before moving to Swansea a year later and going on to make 39 appearances for the Championship club.

Savage is happy with Hearts' summer transfer window signings but thinks an extra attacking option would be beneficial to manager Robbie Neilson.

"He's a very good footballer," he said. "We feel he's someone who would improve us.

"We've just had initial discussions and we're waiting for Barrie to come back to us to see where he's at."

Meanwhile, Savage is "hopeful" Souttar will extend his contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.

But with the Scotland 24-year-old having made a strong start to the campaign following a catalogue of injury problems, Savage accepts the club are at risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

"He's taking his time to see what his options are," Savage added. "We're fine with that because, with the standard and level of player John is, he's bound to attract interest.

"We're trying and hoping to get him to stay, but if we don't then we won't be selling him cheap in January.

"It's now up to Robbie and I to get a contract to him that he's happy to sign."