A group of fans was intercepted by police in the Jamaica Street are of the city centre

Rangers have banned three fans from attending all matches indefinitely after a video emerged of a group singing racist songs on Sunday.

Footage on social media appeared to show Rangers supporters singing a sectarian song prior to their club's 1-0 derby win over Celtic at Ibrox.

Police Scotland has also arrested and charged the three men.

"Rangers have written to three individuals to confirm their indefinite ban," said a club statement external-link .

"We reiterate our club stance against all forms of discrimination and, once again, underline our approach to so-called 'fans' who bring the good name of Rangers FC into disrepute."

Police said the men arrested, aged 19, 21 and 24, were the first of "numerous" expected.

Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said racist conduct "would not be tolerated".

The Rangers statement comes just a week after the Scottish champions issued indefinite sanctions to fans seen in a video chanting a racist song about Celtic's Japanese forward, Kyogo Furuhashi.

It also banned the supporters' club to which they belonged from receiving tickets for future fixtures.