Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Connor Roberts made 152 Swansea appearances after coming through the club's academy

Russell Martin says Swansea City offered Wales defender Connor Roberts a new contract before selling him to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

Swansea's head coach says forward Jamal Lowe also expressed a desire to leave ahead of his move to Bournemouth.

But Martin is hopeful that captain Matt Grimes will sign a new contract at the Championship club.

Swansea rejected a bid worth around £2.75m for 25-year-old Grimes hours before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Roberts, 25, joined Premier League Burnley for a of around £2.5m before the summer window closed.

"We hadn't had the chance to work with Connor and I had a good chat with him recently," Martin said.

"We offered him a new contract. The owners were great with that - they discussed a new contract straight away and he had a choice.

"It was something he wanted to wait on and see out the window and, after speaking to him again yesterday, he's left with a very heavy heart.

"We've done all we can. That's really important to the owners, to at least have the conversation and not let someone leave without knowing how important they are and their contributions to the club."

Jamal Lowe helped Swansea reach the Championship play-off final in his one season at the club

Lowe also left Swansea on deadline day, joining second-tier rivals Bournemouth for £1.5m rising to £2m.

The 27-year-old scored 14 goals in his debut season at Swansea after joining from Wigan for an initial £800,000 12 months ago.

He had featured six times under Martin, although the early signs were that he may not be as central a figure as he had been under ex-Swans boss Steve Cooper.

"I spoke to Jamal on Sunday because I'd had a few calls about people being interested in him and him expressing a desire to go somewhere else," Martin said.

"I asked him outright. He was really honest and he said he would like to go because he feels maybe he doesn't fit into the system completely.

"I want people who really want to be at the club. I have no ill-feeling towards Jamal. He's got a move which he feels is good for him.

"The club have been able to replace him with Michael [Obafemi] which probably suits us a little bit more. He is young asset and can be a real asset to the club.

"It made sense to allow Jamal to go. He did a great job last year, playing in a formation that we don't play."

Fulham made a succession of bids for midfielder Grimes, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

"He's spoken to the owners and knows where he stands," Martin said.

"We wanted to start negotiations before the window ended and his representatives wanted to wait.

"Grimesy has been really open to discussing [a new contract] and now the window has shut I'm sure we'll get straight back on to discussing that with [sporting director] Mark Allen and his representatives.

"If we're able to persuade him to stay with an offer that's suitable then that would be brilliant. If not, he continues to give everything on the pitch and we'll have to wait until January comes round and I can answer all these questions again. I can't wait!"

Swansea made two deadline-day signings, landing 21-year-old Southampton forward Obafemi in a deal worth £1.5m rising to £2m and Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, 20, on a season-long loan.

They also signed free-agent former Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, 25, on Wednesday.

"The new guys are all players we really wanted and worked hard to get," Martin said.

"Rhys had a great rise in the first team last year. He is big, athletic and has a great mentality.

"Olivier was on a free and had a lot of options. He chose us in the end because of the project we have here and the style of play. He can be a really, really top performer at this level I feel.

"I think Michael can play in a two or on his own as a number nine. He has attributes we don't possess at the moment - real strength, real power, real speed.

"Olivier can play anywhere in midfield. He can really affect the top end of the pitch or play a bit deeper.

"They have all brought real athleticism, intensity and big mentality so they have really strengthened us."

Rhys Williams played 19 times for Liverpool last season

Martin confirmed there was a sell-on clause in the deal which took Daniel James from Swansea to Manchester United in 2019.

Swansea will therefore benefit from the Wales winger's £25m move to Leeds, although how much they will receive has not yet been revealed.

"The club protected themselves in case this happened," Martin said. "It was a good bit of business from the club."