Josh Hawkes: Tranmere Rovers sign Sunderland winger on loan
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed Sunderland winger Josh Hawkes on a season-long loan deal.
The deal for the 22-year-old was done in time for Tuesday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.
He could make his debut for Micky Mellon's men against his former side Hartlepool on Saturday.
"The only area of the squad where I felt we were still light was on the left side," Mellon told the club website.
