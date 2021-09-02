Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Remy Vita made 25 appearances in the German third tier last season

Barnsley have signed Bayern Munich full-back Remy Vita on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Frenchman made 25 appearances for the German side's second team last season.

He could make his Tykes debut against Bournemouth on Saturday, 11 September.

"It's no secret that as a club, we identify young, hungry individuals who both want to play for Barnsley and progress in the game," co-chairman Paul Conway told the club website.

