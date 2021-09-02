Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The Welsh Cup was first contested in the 1877-78 season.

The Welsh Cup second-round draw has thrown up a number of eye-catching David v Goliath clashes.

The Football Association of Wales has introduced a seeding system for this round of the competition.

The result is a number of intriguing ties, with lower-league clubs facing Cymru Premier opposition.

The Welsh Cup has made a welcome return this season after it was abandoned in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CPD Y Rhyl 1879 are a phoenix club formed after Rhyl FC - four-time winners of the competition - were dissolved due to financial problems in 2020.

Gareth Thomas' side, who play in the North Wales Coast East Football League Premier Division, will be away to Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay Nomads on Friday evening.

The following day Penrhyndeudraeth of the North Wales Coast West Football League Premier Division face an equally tough test away to the team currently second in the Cymru Premier, Flint Town United.

In the southern section of the draw, South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side Aber Valley, based in Abertridwr, will have a sizeable away following for their game at top-flight Aberystwyth Town while Brecon Corries from the Mid Wales Football League East Division are away to Haverfordwest County.

Other notable ties see Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints, the most recent winners of the Welsh Cup in 2019, host Llanrwst United of the third-tier Ardal North West league.

Two sides from the Ardal North West league face Cymru Premier opponents, with Denbigh Town at home to Caernarfon Town and Brymbo away to Bala Town, while Berriew of the Ardal North East league make the short trip to Newtown.

Monmouthshire-based Ardal South East side Goytre travel to face Barry Town United and Pontardawe of the Ardal South West league host Cardiff Met.