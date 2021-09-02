Under-21 Friendly
England Under-21s game in Romania called off after positive Covid tests

Lee Carsley
Lee Carsley (centre) has been joined in the England Under-21 set-up by former senior internationals Ashley Cole (left) and Joleon Lescott

England Under 21s' friendly match in Romania on Friday has been cancelled after two positive Covid-19 tests.

The Young Lions will no longer travel to Bucharest, with the Football Association saying that positive tests were reported "within the party of players and support staff".

Individuals concerned were "immediately isolated from the rest of the group".

New head coach Lee Carsley had been set to take charge for the first time, having been appointed in July.

