Anis Mehmeti made 29 appearances for Wycombe in the Championship last season

Wycombe midfielder Anis Mehmeti has been banned for three matches after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

The incident, in the 30th minute of the League One defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, was not seen by officials.

Mehmeti contested the punishment at a hearing but had his claim dismissed by an independent regulatory commission.

Wycombe are sixth in League One, having gained 10 points from five games, with Albania Under-21 international Mehmeti, 20, appearing in all their matches.