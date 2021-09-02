Anis Mehmeti: Wycombe Wanderers midfielder given three-game ban
Wycombe midfielder Anis Mehmeti has been banned for three matches after admitting a charge of violent conduct.
The incident, in the 30th minute of the League One defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, was not seen by officials.
Mehmeti contested the punishment at a hearing but had his claim dismissed by an independent regulatory commission.
Wycombe are sixth in League One, having gained 10 points from five games, with Albania Under-21 international Mehmeti, 20, appearing in all their matches.