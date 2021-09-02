Colin Coates: Former Crusaders captain makes shock move to north Belfast rivals Cliftonville
Former Crusaders captain Colin Coates has signed for their north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.
The 35-year-old centre-half makes the move to Solitude after being released by Glenavon following 18 months at Mourneview Park.
Coates won three league titles and two Irish Cups during a successful 18 years at Seaview before a shock exit from the Crues in January 2020.
He has also made six senior Northern Ireland appearances.
Paddy McLaughlin's men have made a promising start to the new Irish Premiership season, winning both of their opening two matches.