Coates was captain and a huge favourite at Cliftonville's north Belfast rivals Crusaders

Former Crusaders captain Colin Coates has signed for their north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

The 35-year-old centre-half makes the move to Solitude after being released by Glenavon following 18 months at Mourneview Park.

Coates won three league titles and two Irish Cups during a successful 18 years at Seaview before a shock exit from the Crues in January 2020.

He has also made six senior Northern Ireland appearances.

Paddy McLaughlin's men have made a promising start to the new Irish Premiership season, winning both of their opening two matches.