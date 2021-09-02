Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shayne Lavery scored on his first competitive start for NI

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says his depleted side "came of age" in an emphatic 4-1 win in Lithuania that boosts World Cup qualification hopes.

Baraclough's men collected their first win in Group C despite missing several key players.

Daniel Ballard and Shayne Lavery scored their first international goals while Conor Washington and Paddy McNair scored penalties.

"The boys have come together and have been tremendous," said Baraclough.

"I don't think you realise from the outside what has gone on this week, the losses we have had and the downs we have picked ourselves up from.

"We have gone about our work calmly and we have gone about our jobs."

Prior to Thursday's win in Vilnius, Northern Ireland's last competitive victory came 14 matches ago in June 2019 and Baraclough was searching for his first competitive win inside 90 minutes as manager.

He went into the match with a depleted squad - with Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce notable absentees.

George Saville, a regular in midfield, also missed the game through suspension.

"I said to the boys that they had to come of age tonight and they certainly did that," said Baraclough.

"They have taken their chances, there was a shaky five-minute in the first half and a shaky five in the second, but we managed the game very, very well.

"For young players to do that amongst the senior boys, I thought it was a magnificent performance.

"This is a tough place to come, so for us to control the majority of the play and play some really good stuff, it could have been more, but we'll take the four goals."

'Premier League class' Peacock-Farrell

After Northern Ireland built a two-goal lead through the impressive Ballard and Washington's penalty, the hosts hit back with a superb Rolandas Baravykas strike before being awarded a penalty, which saw Paddy McNair yellow carded.

However, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who had already saved two penalties for Sheffield Wednesday this season, denied Arvydas Novikovas from the spot and kept the visitors in front.

Minutes later Lavery added a third goal which gave NI the breathing space required to see the game out before McNair netted a penalty of his own late on.

Baraclough praised his goalkeeper for the crucial save and said he has "shown his worth" as an international stopper.

"He comes up with some important saves at some important times. He has shown how good he is as a keeper and Premier League class, which is what he is," he added.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell's penalty save was a game-changing moment

"I think his time with Sheffield Wednesday will be a good one for him and it is an important save he has made. We were 2-1 up at the time, so to pull off a save like that was brilliant.

"I don't like pointing out individuals, there are key moments that individuals have been involved in. The front two have set us up well, the midfield controlled the play for the majority and our wide men gave them problems all night long.

"It's been a real team display and that was a performance that merited four goals. We need to make sure we move that on to Estonia and Switzerland."

However, in a blow to Northern Ireland, McNair's yellow card means he will miss Wednesday's crucial qualifier with Switzerland through suspension.

NI are two points behind the Swiss and victory at Windsor Park would move Baraclough's men into that crucial second position in Group C.

"It was too far away for me to see and I haven't looked at it again, but it was a coming together and I thought he got the ball," Baraclough added.

"The officials have made the decision so I can't complain too much, but I'm disappointed that he's picked up a yellow card. I thought the boys on yellow cards managed it very well, but is that a yellow card offence?"