Georgia v Kosovo

Match ends, Georgia 0, Kosovo 1.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 13ChabradzeBooked at 88mins
- 4KashiaBooked at 62mins
- 3KhocholavaBooked at 77mins
- 16Azarovi
- 7Kankava
- 15AburjaniaSubstituted forDavitashviliat 77'minutes
- 21Tsitaishvili
- 8QazaishviliSubstituted forMikautadzeat 60'minutes
- 9KiteishviliSubstituted forJigauriat 12'minutes
- 11KvilitaiaSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kakabadze
- 5Giorbelidze
- 6Daushvili
- 10Chakvetadze
- 12Mamardashvili
- 14Lochoshvili
- 17Kupatadze
- 18Mamuchashvili
- 19Altunashvili
- 20Jigauri
- 22Mikautadze
- 23Davitashvili
Kosovo
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Muric
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 8HalimiSubstituted forLoshajat 68'minutes
- 20Dresevic
- 14BerishaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKryeziuat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21KastratiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBytyqiat 68'minutes
- 18Muriqi
- 11RashaniSubstituted forShalaat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 4Kryeziu
- 5Shala
- 6Fazliji
- 7Thaci
- 10Muslija
- 16Bekaj
- 17Loshaj
- 19Domgjoni
- 22Selmani
- 23Bytyqi
- Referee:
- Mykola Balakin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 0, Kosovo 1.
Booking
Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).
Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Mirlind Kryeziu replaces Valon Berisha.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Herolind Shala replaces Elbasan Rashani.
Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Post update
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili.
Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Irakli Azarovi.
Booking
Grigol Chabradze (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.