World Cup Qualifying - European
GeorgiaGeorgia0KosovoKosovo1

Georgia v Kosovo

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Loria
  • 13ChabradzeBooked at 88mins
  • 4KashiaBooked at 62mins
  • 3KhocholavaBooked at 77mins
  • 16Azarovi
  • 7Kankava
  • 15AburjaniaSubstituted forDavitashviliat 77'minutes
  • 21Tsitaishvili
  • 8QazaishviliSubstituted forMikautadzeat 60'minutes
  • 9KiteishviliSubstituted forJigauriat 12'minutes
  • 11KvilitaiaSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakabadze
  • 5Giorbelidze
  • 6Daushvili
  • 10Chakvetadze
  • 12Mamardashvili
  • 14Lochoshvili
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 18Mamuchashvili
  • 19Altunashvili
  • 20Jigauri
  • 22Mikautadze
  • 23Davitashvili

Kosovo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Muric
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 8HalimiSubstituted forLoshajat 68'minutes
  • 20Dresevic
  • 14BerishaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKryeziuat 90+4'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21KastratiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBytyqiat 68'minutes
  • 18Muriqi
  • 11RashaniSubstituted forShalaat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 5Shala
  • 6Fazliji
  • 7Thaci
  • 10Muslija
  • 16Bekaj
  • 17Loshaj
  • 19Domgjoni
  • 22Selmani
  • 23Bytyqi
Referee:
Mykola Balakin

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 0, Kosovo 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 0, Kosovo 1.

  3. Booking

    Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).

  6. Post update

    Zuriko Davitashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  8. Post update

    Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Mirlind Kryeziu replaces Valon Berisha.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo. Herolind Shala replaces Elbasan Rashani.

  12. Post update

    Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

  15. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili.

  17. Post update

    Heorhiy Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Irakli Azarovi.

  20. Booking

    Grigol Chabradze (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431084410
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg32014406
4R. of Ireland300336-30
5Azerbaijan300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Sweden32104047
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431060610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland302102-22
4Bulgaria402215-42
5Lithuania301203-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Ukraine40405504
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan302135-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium421112397
2Czech Rep41217435
3Belarus3111410-64
4Wales210123-13
5Estonia3102510-53

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey422012758
2Netherlands421112577
3Montenegro42118537
4Norway42115417
5Latvia411278-14
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia42114137
2Russia42116427
3Slovakia41305416
4Slovenia411234-14
5Malta411268-24
6Cyprus411214-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England431091810
2Hungary422010468
3Albania42113217
4Poland41217525
5Andorra401318-71
6San Marino4013010-101

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2North Macedonia42119457
3Germany42115237
4Romania411256-14
5Iceland411246-24
6Liechtenstein4013110-91
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories