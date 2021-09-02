World Cup Qualifying - European
EstoniaEstonia1BelgiumBelgium0

Estonia v Belgium

Line-ups

Estonia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Hein
  • 7Puri
  • 16Tamm
  • 2Kuusk
  • 18Mets
  • 3Pikk
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 5Kreida
  • 4Käit
  • 8Anier
  • 15Sappinen

Substitutes

  • 1Igonen
  • 6Lukka
  • 9Sorga
  • 10Zenjov
  • 11Sinyavskiy
  • 13Lilander
  • 17Kirss
  • 19Kallaste
  • 20Poom
  • 21Peetson
  • 22Vallner
  • 23Paskotsi

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Boyata
  • 3Denayer
  • 15Saelemaekers
  • 17Vanaken
  • 6Witsel
  • 11Carrasco
  • 7Trossard
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 5Vanheusden
  • 8Praet
  • 12Sels
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Lukebakio
  • 16Foket
  • 18Sambi Lokonga
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Benteke
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Mechele
  • 23Batshuayi
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home17%
Away83%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Estonia 1, Belgium 0. Mattias Käit (Estonia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

