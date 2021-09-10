Birmingham City v Derby County

Match report to follow.
Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|13
|2
|West Brom
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|5
|7
|13
|3
|QPR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|11
|4
|Huddersfield
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|10
|5
|Stoke
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|6
|Bournemouth
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|9
|7
|Coventry
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|9
|8
|Birmingham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|8
|10
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|8
|11
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|12
|Luton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|13
|Middlesbrough
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|14
|Barnsley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|15
|Derby
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|16
|Preston
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|17
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|18
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|19
|Swansea
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|20
|Peterborough
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|21
|Reading
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|3
|22
|Blackpool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|23
|Sheff Utd
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|24
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|1
