Last updated on .From the section England

Objects, including a flare, were thrown on to the pitch at Budapest on Thursday

Fifa is investigating racial abuse aimed at England players during Thursday's 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were both targeted.

England condemned the abuse as "completely unacceptable".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Fifa "to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good."

On Friday, Johnson tweeted: "It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night."

Despite Uefa ordering Hungary to play three home games behind closed doors after fans' discriminatory behaviour, fans were allowed in on Thursday as the game came under Fifa's jurisdiction.

The Uefa ban relates to racism and other discriminatory conduct which took place during Euro 2020 in June.

While Uefa manage World Cup qualifiers involving European teams, Fifa is able to take action because it is their competition.

The game's global governing body is yet to receive reports from match officials and delegates who were at the game, which was marred by a number of incidents.

England players took the knee to many jeers in Budapest on Thursday

England's players were booed as they took a knee before the match to protest against racism, with BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Juliette Ferrington describing the reaction from fans as a "wall of noise".

She also described how racist chants could be heard during the match and that Sterling and Bellingham were the targets of abuse.

In the second half, Sterling was pelted with paper cups and bottles when he opened the scoring for England.

A flare was later thrown on to the pitch after Harry Maguire put the visitors 3-0 ahead.

England manager Gareth Southgate had ice thrown at him by fans during his post-match interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, in which he said he hoped the abuse was "dealt with the right way".

"I've heard reports of racism, which I hadn't heard during the game," he said.

"Everyone knows what we stand for as a team, and that's completely unacceptable. It has been reported. Our head of security has spoken to the players and taken their statement. We will deal with it in the right channels.

"The world is modernising and although some people are stuck in their ways of thinking and their prejudices, they're going to be the dinosaurs in the end because the world is changing."