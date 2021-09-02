Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was late for Nigeria duty last week due to "transfer talks", according to national head coach Gernot Rohr, who had previously said that the 25-year-old was being tracked by an unnamed top-flight English club. (The Herald) external-link

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos still hopes an opportunity to leave Rangers for a club in a more prestigious league will come "soon" but is "happy" to remain at Ibrox after Porto failed to firm up their interest in the 25-year-old this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Hajduk Split sports director Mindaugas Nikolicius has admitted Rangers can recall centre-half Nikola Katic from his loan spell in January after the Croatian club initially claiming they had a deal to sign the 24-year-old permanently if he impresses. (Scottish Sun) external-link

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who has signed for Swansea City after leaving Celtic, has revealed that the Welsh club's director of football, Mark Allen, used to joke that he wanted to sign him for Rangers while he was at Ibrox after Old Firm derbies. (Daily Record) external-link

Spain midfielder Juan Mata, who is out of favour at Manchester United, was photographed at Glasgow's Blythswood Square Hotel, where new Celtic signings Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers are also currently staying as questions are raised about the 33-year-old's future at Old Trafford. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Oostende technical director Gauthier Ganaye, whose club activated a clause to buy Jack Hendry from Celtic after his loan spell last season, has revealed that the Belgians did not receive the reported £8m transfer fee from Club Brugge for the 26-year-old as the Scotland centre-half had insisted on inserting a clause in his contract that he could leave for £3.5m to join a club playing in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake has insisted that technical director Gordon Strachan, who also has a consultancy role with Celtic, played no part in Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths' loan switch from the Glasgow club to Dens Park. (The Scotsman) external-link

Manager James McPake says he has no worries about the extra "baggage" Leigh Griffiths will bring with him to Dundee after the 31-year-old Celtic striker signed a season-long loan deal amid criticism from former Parkhead manager Neil Lennon about his fitness. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown has defended the sale of two of their best players this week, saying that Wigan Athletic had met the Scottish Premiership club's valuation for defender Jason Kerr while Northern Ireland midfielder Ali McCann had asked to leave for Preston North End after the Perth club had rejected previous offers.

Brown says it is not the club's policy to stand in the way of players who wish to move to a higher level. (The Courier) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended the decision to extend Steve Clarke's contract as head coach despite Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup next winter having been left hanging by a thread. (The Scotsman) external-link