Forward Gemma Davison spent the past two seasons at Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa have signed forward Gemma Davison on a short-term contract.

The 34-year-old began her career with Arsenal in 2005 and has also played for Chelsea, Liverpool and Reading before spending the past two seasons with Tottenham Hotspur.

Davison has been capped by England 16 times after making her debut in 2009.

"Gemma adds valuable experience to our group. Her desire to improve herself and those around her is first class," said Aston Villa manager Carla Ward.

"The quality she possesses makes you sit back and applaud at times - she has so much quality. We're delighted she's now part of this squad."