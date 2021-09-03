Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson (right) missed the Portugal defeat after testing positive for Coronavirus while Alan Browne (left) was ruled out of the Faro game by a Covid close contract issue

West Brom striker Callum Robinson and Preston midfielder Alan Browne have returned to the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Dublin.

Robinson was ruled out of Wednesday's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat by Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Browne also missed the game because of a Covid-19 close contract issue.

Uncapped Celtic defender Liam Scales has been added to the squad with Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins ruled out.

Scales only moved to the Glasgow club from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers last week and the under-21 international has been handed his senior first call-up because of the absence of central defenders O'Shea and Collins.

O'Shea started in the Republic's three-man defence in Faro and received a slap from Portugal's eventual two-goal matchwinner Ronaldo which went unpunished before he was forced off late in the first half by an apparent ankle injury.

John Egan's first-half goal looked set to earn the Irish a shock win over the Group A leaders in the Algarve but Ronaldo levelled in the 89th-minute before rising to head a second stunning goal in the closing seconds of injury time.

That defeat kept the Republic without a point after three games and Saturday's Dublin contest will be a bottom-of-the-table affair with Azerbaijan also yet to open their account following their 2-1 defeat by Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Following Saturday's game, the Republic will face second-placed Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.