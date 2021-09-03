World Cup Qualifying - European
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland17:00AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
Venue: Aviva Stadium

World Cup qualifying: Robinson and Browne back for Republic of Ireland after Covid issues as uncapped Scales is also called up

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson and Alan Browne missed the defeat in Portugal because of Covid-19 issues
Callum Robinson (right) missed the Portugal defeat after testing positive for Coronavirus while Alan Browne (left) was ruled out of the Faro game by a Covid close contract issue

West Brom striker Callum Robinson and Preston midfielder Alan Browne have returned to the Republic of Ireland squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Dublin.

Robinson was ruled out of Wednesday's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat by Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19.

Browne also missed the game because of a Covid-19 close contract issue.

Uncapped Celtic defender Liam Scales has been added to the squad with Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins ruled out.

Scales only moved to the Glasgow club from League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers last week and the under-21 international has been handed his senior first call-up because of the absence of central defenders O'Shea and Collins.

O'Shea started in the Republic's three-man defence in Faro and received a slap from Portugal's eventual two-goal matchwinner Ronaldo which went unpunished before he was forced off late in the first half by an apparent ankle injury.

John Egan's first-half goal looked set to earn the Irish a shock win over the Group A leaders in the Algarve but Ronaldo levelled in the 89th-minute before rising to head a second stunning goal in the closing seconds of injury time.

That defeat kept the Republic without a point after three games and Saturday's Dublin contest will be a bottom-of-the-table affair with Azerbaijan also yet to open their account following their 2-1 defeat by Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Following Saturday's game, the Republic will face second-placed Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th September 2021

  • R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland17:00AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
  • FinlandFinland14:00KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • SerbiaSerbia17:00LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • LatviaLatvia17:00NorwayNorway
  • CyprusCyprus17:00RussiaRussia
  • SloveniaSlovenia17:00MaltaMalta
  • UkraineUkraine19:45FranceFrance
  • Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands19:45DenmarkDenmark
  • IsraelIsrael19:45AustriaAustria
  • ScotlandScotland19:45MoldovaMoldova
  • GibraltarGibraltar19:45TurkeyTurkey
  • NetherlandsNetherlands19:45MontenegroMontenegro

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431084410
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg32014406
4R. of Ireland300336-30
5Azerbaijan300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006159
2Spain42117527
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431071610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland31114314
4Bulgaria402226-42
5Lithuania300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Ukraine40405504
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan302135-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium43101741310
2Czech Rep42118447
3Wales210123-13
4Belarus3102411-73
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey422012758
2Netherlands421112577
3Montenegro42118537
4Norway42115417
5Latvia411278-14
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia42114137
2Russia42116427
3Slovakia41305416
4Slovenia411234-14
5Malta411268-24
6Cyprus411214-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001311212
2Poland421111657
3Hungary421110827
4Albania420246-26
5Andorra410338-53
6San Marino4004012-120

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2Germany43017259
3North Macedonia42119457
4Romania42027616
5Iceland410348-43
6Liechtenstein4004112-110
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories