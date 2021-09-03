Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Santiago Munoz and Kuno Becker, who played his near-namesake.

Life is imitating art at Newcastle United.

When the Magpies signed Mexican teenager, Santiago Munoz on transfer deadline day, a lot of fans noticed the similarities to the storyline of the film Goal! - in which the club signs a fictional Mexican footballer called... Santiago Munez.

The 2005 film follows the story Santi, a young man from a tough background who realises his football ambitions by playing for the Magpies.

Now, to complete the circle, Kuno Becker - the actor who plays Munez in the film - has sent out a message to Newcastle's new signing.

"I really believe that Newcastle United and the movie Goal! are a magical combination," he said in the video message.

"This team has inspired dreams, the movie has inspired dreams and today I want to say congratulations to the real life Santi, who will also inspire a lot of people to dream."

In the film, Munez helps take Newcastle to the Champions League. Only time will tell whether the real-life Munoz - who scored five goals as Mexico won the Concacaf Under-17 Championships in 2019 - can help his new team turn fiction into reality.