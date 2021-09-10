Arsenal v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has overseen the club's worst start to a league season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal quartet Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White are all back in training and available to play.

Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt because of illness, Mohamed Elneny is out with a hamstring injury and the suspended Granit Xhaka has stayed in Switzerland due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Norwich City have no new injury concerns for the trip to the Emirates.

Christos Tzolis, Bali Mumba and Przemyslaw Placheta could feature following injury or illness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have had a terrible time of it so far but surely they will get something out of this bottom-of-the-table clash.

We know Norwich are facing a long, hard season fighting the drop and they are ready for that - but Arsenal fans obviously expect a heck of a lot better.

If the Gunners don't win this game, at home against a team that most people are probably tipping to be relegated, then the pressure on their manager Mikel Arteta will really ramp up.

Prediction: 2-0

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in the past seven Premier League meetings and have lost just two of 18 overall (W9, D7).

The Canaries triumphed 4-2 in their maiden Premier League fixture at Arsenal in 1992. However, they are winless on all eight league visits since, conceding 24 goals.

Norwich have won only two of their 26 league away matches versus Arsenal (D7, L17).

Arsenal

Arsenal have started a league season with three straight defeats for the first time since 1954.

They are bottom of the table after three matches of a top-flight season for the first time in 47 years.

The Gunners' record of three defeats with no goals scored and nine conceded represents their worst start to a league campaign.

Arsenal can equal the club record of losing four games from the beginning of a league season, last set in 1923.

They can also match the club Premier League record of four consecutive defeats.

However, the Gunners are unbeaten in 30 Premier League home matches against promoted opposition (W25, D5).

Arsenal have won 13 of their past 15 Premier League matches when scoring the opening goal (D1, L1).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his two Premier League appearances against Norwich.

Norwich City

Norwich can equal the club record of losing four games from start of a league season, last set in 1938 in the second tier.

They have lost 13 successive Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 34-2.

The Canaries are winless in their last 23 top-flight fixtures played in London (D6, L17).

Norwich have lost 41 of the past 42 Premier League games in which they conceding the opening goal, including each of the last 28.

