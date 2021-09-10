Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Frank's Brentford side went unbeaten in their opening three Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed Frank Onyeka is available, having missed the draw with Aston Villa due to a positive Covid test.

However, he is without injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen.

Brighton's new signing Marc Cucurella is available to make his debut, while Solly March has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Aaron Connolly should be fit despite a minor glute problem and fellow forward Jurgen Locadia is also in contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's so far, so good for Brentford, who are still unbeaten after three league games. Brighton should probably expect a noisy atmosphere like the one we saw when the Bees beat Arsenal in the first game of the season because the home fans will be enjoying themselves.

The Seagulls made a bright start themselves by winning their first two games but they found it hard going against Everton last time out and I think the points will be shared here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting between the sides.

Brighton could become the third club, after Grimsby Town and Huddersfield Town, to lose a league match against Brentford in each of England's top four divisions.

The Seagulls' only victory in their past nine league away matches against the Bees was by 1-0 in the third tier in March 2011.

Brentford

Brentford are looking to become only the second team, after Portsmouth in 2003-04, to go unbeaten in their first four Premier League matches (excluding the maiden campaign of 1992-93).

The Bees are on the longest current unbeaten run of any side in England's top four divisions, having gone 15 regular league games without defeat since a 1-0 loss at Norwich in March.

Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten in nine home league matches, winning each of the last three without conceding.

Their six goals in all competitions have been scored by six different players.

Ivan Toney has scored 56 league goals since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, more than any other player in the English leagues.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just three of their 22 Premier League away games in London and are without a victory on their last nine visits to the capital since beating Arsenal in December 2019.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets in 2021 than Albion's tally of 10.

No Brighton player has had more shots in league matches this season than the eight by defender Shane Duffy.

