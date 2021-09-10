Leicester City v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in 10 league games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, including two hat-tricks

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will monitor defenders Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard, who could return from respective foot and knee problems, while Ademola Lookman is in contention to make his Foxes debut.

Ricardo Pereira should be available despite a hamstring issue, while Ryan Bertrand has been passed fit, but Ayoze Perez remains suspended.

Manchester City await news on whether Ederson and Gabriel Jesus can play.

The club did not release the pair for international duty with Brazil.

They are among a number of players at risk of five-day bans under Fifa regulations.

Zack Steffen's positive Covid-19 test means that Scott Carson, 36, is set to deputise in goal if Ederson is ruled out.

Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training following an ankle problem and could come back into contention but this game is likely to come too soon for Phil Foden, who is recovering from a foot injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As I speak, Manchester City are hoping they are allowed to play Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus but I'd still fancy them here without those two.

Leicester have got a bit of history against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, including beating them in last month's Community Shield, but the Foxes will face a different animal this time.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are vying to claim a third consecutive away league win against Leicester, a feat they last accomplished as part of a run of five straight victories between 1934 and 1954.

None of the past 11 league meetings have been drawn, with the Foxes claiming four wins to Manchester City's seven.

Leicester City

The Foxes can win their opening two home games in a top-flight season for the first time since 1966.

Leicester have won three of their last five Premier League home matches against reigning champions, including a 3-1 win versus Liverpool in February.

Only one of their 23 most recent top-flight home games has ended level (W12, L10).

Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League fixtures against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City (including two hat-tricks), more top-flight goals than any other player has netted against sides managed by the Catalan.

Kelechi Iheanacho could make his 100th Premier League appearance for Leicester. He previously played 46 top-flight games for Manchester City.

Manchester City

Manchester City are in danger of losing their opening two Premier League away games for the first time since 2006.

They have lost four successive matches away from the Etihad Stadium, including defeats at neutral venues in last month's Community Shield and May's Champions League final.

Gabriel Jesus has scored five Premier League goals against Leicester - the only side he has a better record against is Everton, with eight goals.

Ferran Torres has seven goals in his past nine league appearances.

Jack Grealish is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance. The first of his 16 top-flight goals came against Leicester in 2015.

