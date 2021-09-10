Southampton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham's Michail Antonio could become the first player to both score and assist in four consecutive Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Theo Walcott is unavailable because of an unspecified minor issue.

Midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone remain out, while forward Shane Long is isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

West Ham have yet to make a change to their starting line-up this season but they can call upon new signings Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral.

Arthur Masuaku is training again after a knee injury and will be monitored.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are without a victory so far but I think their performances have been better than their results in their first three games.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won two out of three and would have a 100% record if they hadn't let their lead slip twice at home against Crystal Palace before the international break.

This is going to be close, but I just have a sneaky feeling Saints are going to snatch the points here and end their wait for a win.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Vaccines singer Justin Young

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won six of the past seven top-flight meetings, scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice.

The Hammers have won 19 Premier League games versus Southampton, more than against any other side.

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team have lost an unrivalled 16 Premier League games in 2021.

Southampton have dropped five points in this season's top flight, which is a joint high with Newcastle.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their past 24 league matches.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has scored four goals in his last two league and cup games for Saints - he had failed to score or assist in any of his first 19 appearances for the club.

West Ham United

West Ham are vying to remain unbeaten after their opening four Premier League matches for just the second time, having done so under Harry Redknapp in 1999.

The Hammers have scored at least twice in each of their first three games - the last time they did so in their opening four top-flight fixtures of a season was in 1929.

They have scored 100 top-flight goals since David Moyes returned to the club in January 2020. Only Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have also reached triple figures during this period.

Michail Antonio has both scored and assisted in three successive appearances - no player has ever done so in four consecutive Premier League fixtures.

Pablo Fornals has scored four goals in his last four league games, as many as he had in his previous 50 for the Hammers.

My Southampton XI Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team