Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS

Watford will be without Chilean defender Francisco Sierralta if Fifa choose to impose regulations suspending players who did not report for international duty.

Joao Pedro could return from a knee injury sustained in July and summer signing Ozan Tufan may make his debut.

The participation of Wolves forward Raul Jimenez will also depend on Fifa's stance on international absentees.

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford and Wolves have each won two of their four Premier League meetings.

Wolves have triumphed in two of the past three away league meetings, matching the total number of wins from their previous 13 visits to Vicarage Road.

Watford

Watford can earn their second Premier League victory of the season. It took 18 attempts to do so during their previous top-flight campaign in 2019-20.

They can win their opening two home fixtures for only the second time in the Premier League.

Watford are currently on a club record run of 10 successive league wins at home. The Hornets have kept eight clean sheets and conceded only three goals during this run.

However, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 Premier League fixtures.

Josh King is just two goals away from becoming only the second Norwegian to score 50 times in the Premier League, after OIe Gunnar Solskjaer (91).

Ismaila Sarr has scored four goals in his past three league home appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are only the second club to lose 1-0 in each of their opening three matches of a top-flight season, emulating Spurs in 1974-75.

They could lose their opening four fixtures of a league campaign for the first time.

Wolves can also set a club record by failing to score in their opening four league matches of a season.

They have lost six consecutive league fixtures for the first time since 2012.

Bruno Lage's side have had 57 shots so far this season in the Premier League - the third-most of any club - but are yet to score.

Wolves have been defeated in their past four league matches despite recording more shots than their opponents.

Raul Jimenez is the only player to register double figures for both shots (12) and chances created (10) in the Premier League this season.

Adama Traore (12) and Jimenez (11) have had the most attempts on goal in the Premier League this season without scoring.

