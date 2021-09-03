Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Liam Kitching joined Barnsley from League Two side Forest Green Rovers in January

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching has been banned for three matches for violent conduct during their home game against Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old was involved in a 77th minute incident with Blues substitute Chuks Aneke, which was not seen by match officials at Oakwell.

It was, however, caught on video and a Football Association charge followed.

He will miss Championship fixtures against AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Kitching admitted the charge, but claimed the automatic suspension was 'clearly excessive', an FA statement said.

That was dismissed by an independent panel and the three-game ban was imposed.

"Gutted. Feel like I've let the team and the Gaffer down," he posted on Twitter.

"However, I'll learn from it and I'll be backing the lads from the stands the next three games."