Georgia Walters: Wales forward signs for Liverpool

Georgia Walters
Georgia Walters has also played for Reading, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers

Wales forward Georgia Walters has joined Liverpool FC Women on a non-contract basis.

Walters scored five goals for Blackburn Rovers in last season's FA Women's Championship.

The 29-year-old, who made her Wales debut against the Faroe Islands in 2020, has spent much of pre-season with Liverpool.

"She offers something different to the centre-forwards we've got at the club," Liverpool manager Matt Beard said.

"She's got a lot of experience as well and we'll just see what happens from here."

