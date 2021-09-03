Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City have signed five Irish players this summer

Birmingham City have signed Irish duo Eleanor Ryan-Doyle and Emily Whelan.

The pair were free agents having left Irish sides Peamount United and Shelbourne respectively.

Attacker Whelan, 19, made her debut for the Republic of Ireland three years ago and is also able play in defensive or midfield.

Ryan-Doyle, 23, has won youth caps for the Republic of Ireland and was the top scorer in Ireland's women's league prior to her departure.

The pair, who have agreed one-year deals, take Birmingham's number of Irish signings this summer of five after Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn and Marie Hourihan all moved to the club.