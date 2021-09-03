Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Danny Amos played his final game for Doncaster in a 4-1 home defeat by Wigan in April

Port Vale have signed free-agent defender Danny Amos on a short-term deal to the end of January.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for Doncaster in 2020-21 but was released at the end of the campaign.

"He's going to offer great competition at the back, especially in the wing-back roles," boss Darrell Clarke told the club website. external-link

Vale are at home to Rochdale on Saturday, having won only one of their five League Two games this season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.