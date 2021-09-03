Connor Roberts had loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough during his Swansea career

Wales defender Connor Roberts felt "emotional" leaving Swansea City for Burnley but added he could not turn down a Premier League move.

Roberts, 25, whose contract was due to expire next summer, has joined Burnley on a four-year deal.

But the Swans academy product, currently on the sidelines following groin surgery, admits to mixed emotions.

"There's been plenty of tears," he said.

"Being at Swansea for a very long time and my dream was always to play for Swansea and try and play in the Premier League for Swansea.

"But that's come to at an end now. I'm a Burnley player now and looking forward to doing all I can to play well for them and hopefully still get picked for Wales."

Swansea head coach Russell Martin said the club offered Roberts a new contract before his transfer deadline day move to Turf Moor.

Although Roberts is the latest high profile player to leave the club in recent seasons, he feels there are reasons to be excited with the ex-MK Dons boss in charge.

"I didn't get to play this season under Russell Martin but he gives me very similar vibes to Graham Potter when he was there," Roberts said.

"There were plenty of games the season that he [Potter] was here that we played really well and we passed teams off the park and got some good results.

"But then on the flip side you are going to get the odd game where things just don't happen and you get a bit of a hiding shall we say.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about. They've got more than enough good players there and obviously I'll be watching on from afar, hoping they do well and hoping they get as high upm as they can."

Roberts made his Swansea City debut against Newcastle United in the Premier League in January 2018, with the Swans relegated to the Championship a few months later.

The Swans reached the Championship play-offs for the previous two seasons under former boss Steve Cooper but having failed to secure promotion, Roberts felt it was time for him to move on.

"It wasn't something I could turn down," Roberts said.

"I spoke to a lot of people and asked their opinions and they said I'd probably be silly not to take this one and try and challenge myself.

"When I was a bit younger I did manage to play a couple of games for Swansea in the Prem and I enjoyed every single minute of it

Roberts has scored two goals in 30 appearances for Wales

"Since then I've been giving absolutely everything to try and get the Swans back there and actually turned down a couple of moves that might have materialised in the past.

"I felt I had unfinished business with Swansea but there comes a point where I've had to take a step back and decided it's time to challenge myself again with the next stage of my career and my life.

"I'll be trying to test myself against the best players and the best teams in the country and hopefully it goes well for me and it's down to me to make it go positively.

"It was an offer I couldn't refuse in terms of going to the Premier League and testing myself but I think I've got half a chance of getting into the team.

"The people involved with Burnley said they're trying to change a little bit of what people think of the club and get some young, fresh players in and freshen things up a bit.

"I've got a lot of hard work to try and get into the team and hopefully I can show I'm good enough to play at that level."

Roberts was an impressive performer for Wales at Euro 2020 and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over Turkey.

But the groin injury that he suffered in the 4-0 last 16 defeat to Denmark in July saw him having to undergo surgery and miss the start of the season.

"It's nine weeks since I had the operation in London and the surgeon at the time said 12 weeks and I should be back playing," Roberts said.

"I'm a little bit ahead of schedule and really excited. I did try and badger the physios at Swansea to get me fit enough to allow me to go and play for Wales this week but they said it was a bit too soon."