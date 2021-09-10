Motherwell v Aberdeen

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|4
|6
|10
|2
|Hearts
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|10
|3
|Rangers
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|9
|4
|Aberdeen
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|5
|Motherwell
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|6
|Celtic
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|3
|10
|6
|7
|Dundee Utd
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|6
|8
|St Johnstone
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|9
|Ross County
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|10
|Dundee
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
|11
|St Mirren
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|2
|12
|Livingston
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|0
