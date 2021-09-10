Match ends, West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1.
Remi Allen's late equaliser earned Aston Villa a point at West Ham in the Women's Super League.
Allen, a summer signing from Leicester, headed into the far corner to maintain Villa's unbeaten start to the season.
Adriana Leon had given the hosts an early lead following an error by Villa's Anita Asante.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir almost made it 2-0 in the second half but headed straight at Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
West Ham had not scored a WSL goal for over 600 minutes going into this game, but they started on the front foot and deservedly broke the deadlock through Leon.
The Canada international almost doubled her tally moments later after capitalising on a loose back pass from Elisha N'Dow, but Hampton recovered to clear the danger.
Villa improved as the game wore on and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah wasted a glorious opportunity when she failed to get a decisive touch on Pacheco's corner, before Ramona Petzelberger was denied by the woodwork.
Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold did well to parry Shania Hayles' goalbound strike late on, but there was nothing the 27-year-old could do to prevent Allen salvaging a draw for the visitors.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 12Longhurst
- 5Flaherty
- 15Parker
- 7Evans
- 17Filis
- 4StringerBooked at 65mins
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 2Wyne
- 19Leon
- 9WalkerSubstituted forJoelat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 8ArthurSubstituted forPetzelbergerat 56'minutes
- 4Allen
- 7LehmannSubstituted forDavisonat 68'minutes
- 31LittlejohnBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHaylesat 84'minutes
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Gielnik
Substitutes
- 10Petzelberger
- 12Hutton
- 13Haigh
- 14Gregory
- 15Blindkilde
- 20Davison
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
- Attendance:
- 1,106
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 1. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramona Petzelberger.
Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hannah Hampton.
Foul by Anita Asante (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Shania Hayles replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.
Gemma Davison (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.