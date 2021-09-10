Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Adriana Leon's first-half strike was West Ham's first WSL goal in over 600 minutes.

Remi Allen's late equaliser earned Aston Villa a point at West Ham in the Women's Super League.

Allen, a summer signing from Leicester, headed into the far corner to maintain Villa's unbeaten start to the season.

Adriana Leon had given the hosts an early lead following an error by Villa's Anita Asante.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir almost made it 2-0 in the second half but headed straight at Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

West Ham had not scored a WSL goal for over 600 minutes going into this game, but they started on the front foot and deservedly broke the deadlock through Leon.

The Canada international almost doubled her tally moments later after capitalising on a loose back pass from Elisha N'Dow, but Hampton recovered to clear the danger.

Villa improved as the game wore on and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah wasted a glorious opportunity when she failed to get a decisive touch on Pacheco's corner, before Ramona Petzelberger was denied by the woodwork.

Hammers keeper Mackenzie Arnold did well to parry Shania Hayles' goalbound strike late on, but there was nothing the 27-year-old could do to prevent Allen salvaging a draw for the visitors.