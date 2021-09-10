Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Saturday 11th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT440040412
2Partick Thistle430110559
3Kilmarnock43015149
4Arbroath42118447
5Raith Rovers31116514
6Hamilton411268-24
7Morton411258-34
8Queen of Sth410368-23
9Ayr401327-51
10Dunfermline301228-61
