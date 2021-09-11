Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|2
|6
|11
|2
|Montrose
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|10
|3
|Falkirk
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|4
|Cove Rangers
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|7
|5
|Dumbarton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|6
|Clyde
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|7
|Alloa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|8
|Airdrieonians
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|9
|East Fife
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|4
|10
|Peterhead
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|3