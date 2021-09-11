Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Annan Athletic
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|12
|3
|Forfar
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|4
|Stirling
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|9
|5
|Edinburgh City
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|6
|Elgin
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|7
|Stranraer
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|9
|Albion
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|2