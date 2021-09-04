Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Glenn Whelan has won 91 caps for the Republic of Ireland, making two appearances at the European Championship in 2016

League Two club Bristol Rovers have signed veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan on a one-year deal.

The 37-year-old, who has made over 200 Premier League appearances with Stoke City and Aston Villa, was released by previous club Fleetwood Town at the end of last season.

"His experience will be a huge asset for us this season," said Rovers boss Joey Barton.

"His arrival also gives us another option in the midfield area."

