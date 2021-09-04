Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jersey Bulls have scored 19 goals in three FA Cup games this season

Jersey Bulls progressed to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after a 5-1 win over VCD Athletic in St Helier.

Fraser Barlow put the islanders ahead in the fifth minute but Charles Etumnu equalised three minutes later.

Sol Solomon restored Jersey's lead midway through the first half and got a second six minutes later.

Jake Prince made it 4-1 with two minutes to go before Luke Campbell converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to wrap up the win.

The victory sees the Bulls extend their record to 41 wins from 42 competitive matches since 2019.

It was the club's third win in the competition this season, who are in their debut FA Cup season.

They were 10-1 victors against Horsham YMCA in the extra preliminary round before winning 4-1 at Newhaven in the preliminary round.