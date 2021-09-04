Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Tom Nichols scored 15 goals for Crawley Town in his first season with the club

Crawley Town striker Tom Nichols has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two team until 2023 with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old joined the club from Bristol Rovers in September 2020 on an initial one-year contract.

He scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for the club last season and was the club's joint-top goalscorer.

He has made one appearance for the club so far this term, turning out in their loss to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.