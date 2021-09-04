World Cup Qualifying - European
NetherlandsNetherlands1MontenegroMontenegro0

Netherlands v Montenegro

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 3de Ligt
  • 17Malacia
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 14Klaassen
  • 11Berghuis
  • 10Depay
  • 9Gakpo

Substitutes

  • 2Timber
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 12Til
  • 13Krul
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Drommel

Montenegro

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sarkic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 15SavicBooked at 20mins
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 19Scekic
  • 2LagatorBooked at 36mins
  • 20Osmajic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 9Mugosa

Substitutes

  • 4Vukcevic
  • 5Vukcevic
  • 10Djurdjevic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Martinovic
  • 16Raickovic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 18Vujnovic
  • 21Ivanovic
  • 22Simic
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Netherlands 1, Montenegro 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands).

  3. Post update

    Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Marko Vesovic.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Drasko Bozovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Netherlands 1, Montenegro 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  12. Booking

    Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Netherlands. Memphis Depay draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Milutin Osmajic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  19. Post update

    Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross.

Saturday 4th September 2021

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5311135810
2Norway531174310
3Turkey523012759
4Montenegro52128627
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar5014217-151

