Netherlands v Montenegro

First Half ends, Netherlands 1, Montenegro 0.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 3de Ligt
- 17Malacia
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 14Klaassen
- 11Berghuis
- 10Depay
- 9Gakpo
Substitutes
- 2Timber
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 12Til
- 13Krul
- 15de Roon
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Drommel
Montenegro
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sarkic
- 7Vesovic
- 15SavicBooked at 20mins
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 23Marusic
- 19Scekic
- 2LagatorBooked at 36mins
- 20Osmajic
- 8Bozovic
- 9Mugosa
Substitutes
- 4Vukcevic
- 5Vukcevic
- 10Djurdjevic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Martinovic
- 16Raickovic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 18Vujnovic
- 21Ivanovic
- 22Simic
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands).
Post update
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Marko Vesovic.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands).
Post update
Drasko Bozovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands).
Post update
Adam Marusic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Goal! Netherlands 1, Montenegro 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Netherlands. Memphis Depay draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Milutin Osmajic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrell Malacia.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Post update
Dusan Lagator (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Cody Gakpo with a cross.