Hearts defender Michael Smith is expected to be fit despite going off injured for Northern Ireland in midweek. Stephen Kingsley is back after his recent injury lay-off with only Cammy Logan still out of contention. New recruits Barrie McKay and Cammy Devlin could make their debuts.

Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy (hamstring) has joined Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Christian Doidge on the sidelines while head coach Jack Ross has a couple of other players who are carrying niggles.

Martin Boyle is expected to be available after missing Australia's midweek World Cup qualifier but it remains to be seen if Joe Newell, Paul Hanlon or Chris Cadden will be ready.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It's been a good start but it's all about what happens on Sunday. We need to find a way to win the game."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Both clubs are in a good place and it's great to have fans back for this fixture. It's one to relish, I can't wait."

Did you know? Hibernian have won their last two away league visits to Hearts, having only managed one win in their previous 12 away trips in the top flight before this (D4 L7).

