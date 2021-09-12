The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4

Reading v Arsenal

Reading v Arsenal

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Stewart
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 11Harding
  • 4PeplowSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 53'minutes
  • 23RoweBooked at 23mins
  • 19Chaplen
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forRoseat 65'minutes
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 6Rose
  • 7Jeon
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 61'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 5Beattie
  • 7CatleySubstituted forHennessyat 79'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forIwabuchiat 61'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 12Maanum
  • 9Mead
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 61'minutes
  • 15McCabe

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 4Patten
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein
  • 35Hennessy
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Alex Hennessy replaces Stephanie Catley.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kim Little.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Stephanie Catley.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  6. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Deanne Rose replaces Emma Harries.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie Catley.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Anna Patten replaces Noëlle Maritz.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Lia Wälti.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet replaces Chloe Peplow.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

