Reading v Arsenal

Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Stewart
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 11Harding
- 4PeplowSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 53'minutes
- 23RoweBooked at 23mins
- 19Chaplen
- 12HarriesSubstituted forRoseat 65'minutes
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 6Rose
- 7Jeon
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 61'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 5Beattie
- 7CatleySubstituted forHennessyat 79'minutes
- 13WältiSubstituted forIwabuchiat 61'minutes
- 10Little
- 12Maanum
- 9Mead
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forParrisat 61'minutes
- 15McCabe
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 4Patten
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 23Iwabuchi
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
- 35Hennessy
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Kim Little.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Stephanie Catley.
Attempt blocked. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lily Woodham (Reading Women).
Substitution, Reading Women. Deanne Rose replaces Emma Harries.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amalie Eikeland.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Attempt blocked. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie Catley.
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brooke Chaplen.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Anna Patten replaces Noëlle Maritz.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Mana Iwabuchi replaces Lia Wälti.
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross.
Substitution, Reading Women. Justine Vanhaevermaet replaces Chloe Peplow.
