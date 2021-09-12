The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women4Everton WomenEverton Women0

Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Blues showed 'statement of intent' in WSL win over Everton

Chelsea winger Erin Cuthbert said the defending Women's Super League champions showed "a statement of intent" after bouncing back from their opening-day defeat with a comfortable victory over Everton.

Playing in front of more than 2,300 fans at Kingsmeadow, Emma Hayes' side put on a dominant display.

Last season's Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr scored twice in the second half after England international Fran Kirby had opened the scoring.

Substitute Beth England added a fourth from close range with her first touch.

"We needed the win today after the disappointment of last week," said Cuthbert.

"I didn't think we were miles off it at Arsenal. But it was a real statement of intent in front of our fans today."

After losing at the Emirates last week, Blues boss Hayes made three changes, with Kirby, Kerr and Wales' Sophie Ingles all starting.

Her selections paid off as Chelsea showed their attacking prowess with 27 shots in total in a match broadcast live on BBC Two.

Pernille Harder was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a number of chances inside the box, with the Denmark international also hitting the woodwork.

Everton, who finished fifth last season, have conceded four goals in successive games.

On whether she got the reaction she was hoping for from her players, Hayes said: "I know we are capable of this performance.

"I think we should have scored more goals. For us to come in at 1-0 at half-time was disappointing but I thought it was composed and I'm delighted we kept a clean sheet and defended properly as a collective, and going forward I thought we had plenty of options.

"The composure among the group is growing and it's early days."

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 4BrightSubstituted forNouwenat 86'minutes
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5IngleBooked at 75mins
  • 10JiSubstituted forSpenceat 86'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 86'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 77'minutes
  • 23Harder

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 8Leupolz
  • 9England
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 29Fox

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1MacIver
  • 14SørensenSubstituted forSeveckeat 80'minutes
  • 5Bjorn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 28BennisonSubstituted forDaliat 80'minutes
  • 8Christiansen
  • 22GalliSubstituted forDugganat 58'minutes
  • 19Anvegard
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forGauvinat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan
  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 30Pattinson
Referee:
Amy Fearns
Attendance:
2,379

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Everton Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Anna Anvegard (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.

  8. Post update

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Ji So-Yun.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Guro Reiten.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Millie Bright.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

  16. Post update

    Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegard (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Duggan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Rikke Sevecke replaces Nicoline Sørensen.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22007076
2Arsenal Women22007256
3Man Utd Women22005146
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8West Ham Women201113-21
9Leicester City Women200225-30
10B'ham City Women200206-60
11Reading Women200206-60
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

