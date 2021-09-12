Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea winger Erin Cuthbert said the defending Women's Super League champions showed "a statement of intent" after bouncing back from their opening-day defeat with a comfortable victory over Everton.

Playing in front of more than 2,300 fans at Kingsmeadow, Emma Hayes' side put on a dominant display.

Last season's Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr scored twice in the second half after England international Fran Kirby had opened the scoring.

Substitute Beth England added a fourth from close range with her first touch.

"We needed the win today after the disappointment of last week," said Cuthbert.

"I didn't think we were miles off it at Arsenal. But it was a real statement of intent in front of our fans today."

After losing at the Emirates last week, Blues boss Hayes made three changes, with Kirby, Kerr and Wales' Sophie Ingles all starting.

Her selections paid off as Chelsea showed their attacking prowess with 27 shots in total in a match broadcast live on BBC Two.

Pernille Harder was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a number of chances inside the box, with the Denmark international also hitting the woodwork.

Everton, who finished fifth last season, have conceded four goals in successive games.

On whether she got the reaction she was hoping for from her players, Hayes said: "I know we are capable of this performance.

"I think we should have scored more goals. For us to come in at 1-0 at half-time was disappointing but I thought it was composed and I'm delighted we kept a clean sheet and defended properly as a collective, and going forward I thought we had plenty of options.

"The composure among the group is growing and it's early days."