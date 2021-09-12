The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 2Sandvej
  • 25Holloway
  • 17Quinn
  • 14Finn
  • 8Robertson
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 9Ewens
  • 7Sarri

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 6Simkin
  • 11Pennock
  • 12Smith
  • 19Whipp
  • 23Whelan
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 19Simpkins
  • 10Kaagman
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee
  • 18Carter

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 8Connolly
  • 11Babajide
  • 13Stenson
  • 16Brazil
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 32Adebowale
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  4. Post update

    Back pass by Megan Walsh (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sarah Ewens (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harriet Scott.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women22003036
2Arsenal Women22004226
3Man Utd Women21102024
4Aston Villa Women21103214
5Man City Women11004043
6Chelsea Women21016333
7Tottenham Women11001013
8Leicester City Women201112-11
9West Ham Women201113-21
10B'ham City Women200202-20
11Reading Women200203-30
12Everton Women200208-80
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport