Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 2Sandvej
- 25Holloway
- 17Quinn
- 14Finn
- 8Robertson
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 9Ewens
- 7Sarri
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 6Simkin
- 11Pennock
- 12Smith
- 19Whipp
- 23Whelan
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 2Koivisto
- 7Whelan
- 19Simpkins
- 10Kaagman
- 15Green
- 9Lee
- 18Carter
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 8Connolly
- 11Babajide
- 13Stenson
- 16Brazil
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 32Adebowale
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt blocked. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Back pass by Megan Walsh (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
(Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sarah Ewens (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harriet Scott.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
